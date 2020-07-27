Features

Considering the cost: businesses and relationships may pay a price for remote working

Many companies say they are unlikely to return to their office-bound existence once the pandemic has gone, but working from home must not be allowed to hurt family life, says Martyn Davies

27 July 2020 - 12:00 David Furlonger
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

The era of remote working will create new management tensions between productivity and human relationships, says Martyn Davies, head of Deloitte’s Alchemy School of Management.

The development of technology allowing people to work and stay in touch with their office from anywhere in the world is changing workplace dynamics. The danger comes, says Davies, when employers expect staff to be constantly available, even outside normal working hours.

Remote working, he says, can be “good for productivity but often bad for family life”. One of the big challenges for corporate leaders in the post-Covid world will be managing this balance and its impact on employees.

Remote working, previously slow to take off in SA, has accelerated rapidly because of Covid-19. Many companies say they are unlikely to return to their office-bound existence once the pandemic has gone. Besides productivity gains, research suggests remote workers are often more loyal to their company.

But there are challenges. For example, asks Davies, what happens to interpersonal relationships born in the traditional work environment? How are managers to judge staff for promotion if they rarely see them?

He adds: “People are often promoted for political reasons. Relationships and networking are considered more important than performance.” In future, managers “will have to use far more objective measures and criteria”.

Since its launch last year, Davies says, Alchemy has enjoyed “a very good uptake” for its executive education programmes. Covid-19, inevitably, has interfered. Almost everything is now online. The only programmes postponed, says Davies, are those that include international travel. “We have pushed those out to 2021.”

Many Alchemy clients are impatient for programmes to return to the real classroom. “They want their people to be in class, not just for insights but also for networking,” he says. “Online is convenient but not ideal.”

Like other schools, Alchemy is revisiting its revenue model because of Covid-wrought changes. “We are re-evaluating our budget,” says Davies. “Clients expect lower rates for online programmes. It’s understandable. We’re not flying in faculty or paying for accommodation and catering. Our whole costing process needs to be reconfigured. That’s a given.”​

Business schools: The reckoning has arrived

Business schools are changing their education models at breakneck speed to minimise the ravages of Covid-19. The pandemic has forced them to confront ...
Features
4 days ago

Business schools: All set for growth

The ground is shifting and business schools need to adjust. But some challenges are timeless
Features
4 days ago

Business schools: Old habits die hard

Remote teaching may have its advantages but not everyone wants to stick with it, says Chris van der Hoven, CEO of USB-ED, the executive education ...
Features
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Eastern Cape hospitals: A health department in ...
Features
2.
How the Gautrain will gain from the ...
Features
3.
Unions win, as experts slam Ramaphosa’s decision ...
Features
4.
FREE TO READ: How communities are defying the ...
Features / Cover Story
5.
Why the models got the Western Cape so wrong
Features

Related Articles

Business schools: Plugging the gaps

Features / Cover Story

Business schools: Lead from the front

Features / Cover Story

PROFILE: Maurice Radebe, newly appointed Wits Business School director

News & Fox

JON FOSTER-PEDLEY: SA higher education doesn’t work

Opinion / On My Mind

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.