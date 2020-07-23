Features Want to make money? Start a religion The recent fatal shooting at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church outside Joburg shines a spotlight on money and religion – and the lack of regulation of church finances BL PREMIUM

Money is said to be at the centre of a bloody battle for control of one of SA’s biggest churches. Earlier this month, five people died after an early morning attack on the expansive headquarters of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in the mining community of Zuurbekom, outside Joburg.

Squabbling in the church dates back to 2016, when Bishop Glayton Modise died intestate. He left a legacy worth R400m, including R50m in cash, about 50 cars and a number of properties.