JobsSaveLives: Restaurant industry, on a precipice, protests against crippling regulations

The restaurant industry, bleeding jobs on a daily basis due to government’s often baffling regulations, has finally had enough.

Yesterday, chefs, restauranteurs and waiters, together with the Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) staged a peaceful protest, setting up empty tables with empty seats on the streets outside their restaurants between 12pm and 2pm.

Dubbed, ‘A Million Seats on The Streets’, it’s the largest ever demonstration by the industry in SA.

It’s clear the government wasn’t happy about it. On Tuesday, the SA Police Service sent a letter to the RASA, saying the protest would be considered a “prohibited gathering” under the Disaster Management Act.

It’s a measure of the depth of sentiment on this issue that the industry went ahead nonetheless: some protested on sidewalks, others on the side of the street, while those with permission went ahead and blocked the roads, mindful to still obey the law.

Wendy Alberts, CEO of RASA, told the FM: “the protest was a wonderful success and raised awareness of the plight of the restaurant industry.”

While the association met with tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Alberts was disappointed that President Cyril Ramaphosa didn’t give them any time.

Nonetheless, RASA was able to hand a memorandum to the government, detailing requests, including the removal of the alcohol ban and the lifting of the curfew.

Alberts said she’s pleased the restaurants at least had an opportunity to make their voice heard.

But it won’t be the last such protest. This coming Friday, another peaceful protest, dubbed ‘Serve Us Please’, will see human chains being formed to illustrate the many people who stand alongside the hospitality, tourism, entertainment and liquor industries.