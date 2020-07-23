#JobsSaveLives: Restaurant industry, on a precipice, protests against crippling regulations
The restaurant industry, bleeding jobs on a daily basis due to government’s often baffling regulations, has finally had enough.
Yesterday, chefs, restauranteurs and waiters, together with the Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) staged a peaceful protest, setting up empty tables with empty seats on the streets outside their restaurants between 12pm and 2pm.
Dubbed, ‘A Million Seats on The Streets’, it’s the largest ever demonstration by the industry in SA.
It’s clear the government wasn’t happy about it. On Tuesday, the SA Police Service sent a letter to the RASA, saying the protest would be considered a “prohibited gathering” under the Disaster Management Act.
It’s a measure of the depth of sentiment on this issue that the industry went ahead nonetheless: some protested on sidewalks, others on the side of the street, while those with permission went ahead and blocked the roads, mindful to still obey the law.
Wendy Alberts, CEO of RASA, told the FM: “the protest was a wonderful success and raised awareness of the plight of the restaurant industry.”
While the association met with tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Alberts was disappointed that President Cyril Ramaphosa didn’t give them any time.
Nonetheless, RASA was able to hand a memorandum to the government, detailing requests, including the removal of the alcohol ban and the lifting of the curfew.
Alberts said she’s pleased the restaurants at least had an opportunity to make their voice heard.
But it won’t be the last such protest. This coming Friday, another peaceful protest, dubbed ‘Serve Us Please’, will see human chains being formed to illustrate the many people who stand alongside the hospitality, tourism, entertainment and liquor industries.
The protests will take place at the Parliament buildings in Cape Town, the Franschhoek Town Hall, the Kings Beach parking lot in Port Elizabeth, the Durban City Hall, at the corner of Rivonia and Maude Street in Sandton and opposite the Unions Buildings in Pretoria.
The industry hopes that this protest will finally awaken the politicians to the carnage in the sector where, according to some estimates, 70% of the existing jobs have already been lost — leaving 800,000 people without an income.
Ramaphosa’s axe
This shows that while many industries have been impacted by Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown, few have been battered as hard as the restaurant industry.
The death knell was Ramaphosa’s announcement two weeks ago, reinstating the alcohol ban and implementing a 9pm curfew under the latest iteration of what is apparently “lockdown level three”.
It meant that the devastating announcements of closures that were trickling in every week in the first weeks of the lockdown have now become a daily occurrence. Usually, it’s a variant of: “we’ve really tried but we can’t carry on anymore and we’re closing shop”.
It’s no surprise. Restaurants were first put on indefinite hold, then given the green light to open for a few weeks. But not being able to sell alcohol meant they could only rely on the dinner service to justify being open. The 9pm curfew essentially kills that, unless you’re looking for a pensioners’ 5:30pm seating, but without the glass of dry white.
The two protests this week were preceded by a campaign which saw the #JobsSaveLives hashtag gaining traction on social media, aimed at showing the true impact of the regulations on the industry.
The movement is spearheaded by acclaimed chef Liam Tomlin, and has seen chefs and restaurateurs pictured with signs denoting the number of people who risk losing their jobs.
A few have expanded on it, relaying how many mouths those employees feed. Others have taken to protesting how poorly Government and insurance companies have failed them — be it from the Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) payments that haven’t arrived or claims rejected.
This week’s protests will, at least, make it harder for the policymakers to ignore the human cost of their decisions on the service industry.