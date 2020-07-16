Features Into the cyberwild Behind the fake Tracy Zille Twitter account The fake Tracy Zille account, linked to an EFF official, shows how disinformation can be used on social media primarily to make money, but also to stoke deliberate racial conflict and hatred BL PREMIUM

One of the pleasures of my day job is reading forensically detailed investigations into misinformation by a partner organisation, the Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab). Because its team is doing proper investigations which have to be evidence-based, rigorously fact-checked and legally cleared, they tend to be pretty comprehensive and lengthy.

One that has just been published (you can find it on the DFRLab’s Medium page) exposes the nefarious dealings of one Anthony Matumba, a government official employed by the Makhado local municipality in Limpopo and also, incidentally, a member of the EFF.