Features Restaurants reopen: Eating out in a pandemic Sit-down restaurants all over the country are readying themselves for reopening. But quite what SA's restaurant space will look like amid Covid-19 remains unclear

After eight years in the restaurant business it took James Diack four hours into lockdown to figure out who his real friends were.

Known for his "from farm to fork" approach, the owner of Coobs, Il Contadino, La Stalla and Douglas & Hale says some suppliers melted away, while others got on board and supported his businesses.