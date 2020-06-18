Features Power stations — but not as you know them The idea of a ‘just energy transition’ has found an unlikely champion in SA, in the form of coal-burning power monopoly Eskom BL PREMIUM

Just three years away from its 100-year anniversary, Eskom has had a good run as the monopoly supplier of cheap and reliable power to facilitate the growth of the SA economy. But the glory days are long gone as the utility struggles to meet power demand and is burdened with an enormous R450bn debt pile.

Of course, there have been some colossal blunders — incomplete power plants Medupi and Kusile among them — which have landed Eskom in the deep trouble it finds itself in today. Regardless of these, the cold truth is that Eskom has become an anachronism.