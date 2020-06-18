Counting the cost of collective-bargaining in SA’s education sector
The sky is black with the wings of the collective-bargaining chickens coming home to roost in SA’s struggling education sector
18 June 2020 - 05:00
The government’s approach of granting above-inflation wage increases to teachers without providing the budgets to pay for them is harming the education system by causing widespread hiring freezes and increasing class sizes. As ever, it is the poorest schools and provinces that are the worst affected.
This is the key finding of an 18-month research project conducted by Nic Spaull, Adaiah Lilenstein and David Carel of the research on socio-economic policy (Resep) unit at Stellenbosch University.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now