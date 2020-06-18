Features Counting the cost of collective-bargaining in SA’s education sector The sky is black with the wings of the collective-bargaining chickens coming home to roost in SA’s struggling education sector BL PREMIUM

The government’s approach of granting above-inflation wage increases to teachers without providing the budgets to pay for them is harming the education system by causing widespread hiring freezes and increasing class sizes. As ever, it is the poorest schools and provinces that are the worst affected.

This is the key finding of an 18-month research project conducted by Nic Spaull, Adaiah Lilenstein and David Carel of the research on socio-economic policy (Resep) unit at Stellenbosch University.