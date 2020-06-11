Politics, privilege and the paranoia of SA’s Cape Party

There are many reasons to find the Cape Party deeply annoying, and perhaps the main one is that it’s still around. It was formed in 2007, and I wrote about it in 2011, saying: "The Cape Party, with its quixotic attempt to have the Western Cape secede from SA, operates in a fine tradition of civic blindness — because it’s constitutionally illegal, of course.

"Snide Joburgers will point out that the Cape has already seceded from the rest of the country, what with its ‘one blonde, one vote’ policy and its insistence that Eurotrash be added as a 12th official language. So why not make it official?"

The "one blonde, one vote" bit, of course, was a dig at the whiteness of the DA’s ideologies if not its voter base, and also because, in those long-ago days of 2011, it seemed we would never be rid of Helen Zille (insert knowing snort here), and that the DA was a political Ouroboros, the worm forever swallowing its own tail when it wasn’t being wagged by the dog. And yes, that mixed metaphor is my homage to the DA’s confused political messaging.

But at least the DA, like the EFF and the ANC, can pass for a real political party with actual aims, vaguely realistic policies, and real-world effects, both good and bad, on the people who vote for them.

What is the Cape Party, you ask, but a joke? And why waste column space on it? It’s like writing about Orania as if it were relevant to the political dispensation, or AKA as if he had something sensible to contribute to the cultural discourse of our country. You probably think of the Cape Party, if indeed you ever do, as a bunch of idiots who want another Orania, just with better restaurants.

You’d be right, but the party is also a depressing reminder that there are people out there who still believe they aren’t South Africans, and possibly never will think of themselves as South African.

If SA is a rainbow nation, then the Cape Party supporters believe they’re the pot of gold at the foot of the rainbow, and they want to be left alone to spend it at Cavendish Square or the Waterfront. It’s like they think apartheid’s spatial oppression was a jolly good start, but now it’s time to finish the job.