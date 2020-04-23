Features Zuma’s day in court Former president Jacob Zuma has fired his long-time attorney Daniel Mantsha as he prepares for the ‘biggest trial of his life’ – the state’s fraud, corruption, tax evasion and racketeering case against him BL PREMIUM

On a Sunday afternoon in the middle of SA’s Covid-19 lockdown, former president Jacob Zuma’s foundation made an announcement that signalled the end of his 15-year legal campaign to quash the state’s corruption prosecution against him.

In a one-page statement, the Jacob G Zuma Foundation announced that Zuma had fired his attorney Daniel Mantsha, a key driver in his now-abandoned battle for a permanent stay of prosecution. He has been replaced by lawyer Eric Mabuza, whose previous clients include former SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane and former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo.