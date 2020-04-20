Lockdown: The 193 day option

With the economy now on hold for more than three weeks, public support for Cyril Ramaphosa’s punitive lockdown is waning.

In part the disquiet has been fuelled by what appears to be irrational regulations, prohibiting cooked food and cigarettes from being sold. But it comes amid a growing sense that, as retrenchments rise, a lengthy lockdown may do more harm than good.

New research by Wits University health economics professor Alex Van den Heever concluded that if SA chooses a lockdown as its main way to control Covid-19, a 193-day lockdown would be needed.

But Van den Heever says that 193 days of lockdown would be “inconceivable”, given the economic devastation it would cause.

Since Covid-19 is unlikely to be eliminated as a risk during 2020, he argues that the “public health strategies need to be designed to be compatible with continued economic activity”.

Says Van den Heever: “the current health strategy places the economic welfare of more than 70% of the population in jeopardy … the sustainability of the programmes of support also ultimately depend on the sustainability of government finances, which in turn depend on the existence of a working economy”.

In other words, any continuation of the lockdown into May would erode the ability of the government to help its citizens manage the economic hit they’ve already taken.

Van den Heever’s research is timely, but disturbingly, no-one in the government has yet revealed their modelling around the economic damage from the lockdown, and whether deaths from Covid-19 would outnumber the potential fatalities from hunger.

Last week, Business4SA, a task force formed from organised business to deal with Covid-19, said it had no model, which looked at whether a prolonged lockdown was more damaging than none at all.

Investment banker Martin Kingston, part of Business4SA, estimated that more than 1-million people would lose their jobs.

In a press conference on Saturday night, health minister Zweli Mkhize promised that the economic risks were being weighed up, in determining the length of the lockdown.

“All sorts of issues have to be taken into account. There isn’t one factor: how do we contain the spread of the virus; how do we make sure our economy continues to function; how do you make sure hunger and starvation [are kept at bay] ...We need to contain the virus and still make sure people are able to survive,” he said.