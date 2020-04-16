Unfairest Cape? The hunt for affordable housing

Cape Town’s housing backlog stands at about 365,000 units, and accommodation in the city centre is unaffordable for most. The city is the most expensive residential property market in Africa. According to the "2019 Africa Wealth Report", the average price per square metre in Cape Town is more than double that of Sandton. A Property24 trends report shows that the average listing price of a two-bedroom apartment in the city is R4.1m, compared with R1.3m in Joburg.

Prices at the upper end of the market have been flat for a while, due to emigration and decreased interest from foreign buyers, but Pam Golding Property Group CEO Andrew Golding says the market is cyclical, and Cape Town will remain "a perennial favourite with investors and buyers because of its favourable climate and natural beauty. The city is well run and has a host of attractions and amenities."

There has also been a shift, Golding says, from freehold to sectional-title properties as more people opt to live in smaller, more secure apartments. They are choosing to live closer to work to avoid traffic congestion and rising transport costs. This has driven up the cost of accommodation in central Cape Town, and is fuelling the construction of luxury residential towers across the city centre and Atlantic seaboard. Golding says there is more than R13.5bn worth of property development in the pipeline for the CBD alone.

Cape Town’s tallest residential building, 16 on Bree, is nearing completion. Nearby, construction has started on The Rubik, a 27-storey luxury tower block, with a 24-hour concierge service. Harbour Arch, a mixed-use precinct with six residential towers, has broken ground. And apartments in The Onyx, a redevelopment of the old Nedbank building, are on sale. You won’t pay less than R1.9m for a studio apartment in these buildings; penthouses go for as much as R20m.

Ndifuna Ukwazi is a nonprofit group that advocates affordable housing in Cape Town. In 2018, it published a series of research papers on inclusionary housing, looking at access to residential developments by race and class. It found that only 4.6% of households can afford the average two-bedroom apartment. According to the organisation, 75% of households in Cape Town earn less than R18,000 a month (the figure rises to 92% for black households), and most people cannot afford to pay more than R1,500 a month in rent or R140,000 to own. This puts rents in the city centre "out of reach [for] most middle-class South Africans, let alone the poor or working class".

A lack of affordable housing is not unique to Cape Town. In the UK, property prices have risen at twice the rate of wages for four decades, and the average price of housing in San Francisco doubled in just five years. What makes Cape Town’s housing activists angry, though, is that the spatial injustice in SA is linked to apartheid-era planning and forced removals. Market factors have only exacerbated this historic legacy.

"The city has a constitutional obligation to reverse the legacy of apartheid," Hendricks says, but she believes there is no political will to do so.

According to RTC, not a single unit of affordable housing has been built within the city centre since 1994, even though the city holds large tracts of land in well-located central areas that could be used for exactly this purpose. Instead, it says, the city leases some of this land to golf courses and parking lots. RTC is resisting the renewal of a 10-year lease of 45ha of prime public land to Rondebosch Golf Club for a nominal fee of R1,058 a year.