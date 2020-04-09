The devil and the deep blue sea

Most readers will be familiar with the tale of the Flying Dutchman, a ghost ship that can never make port, and is doomed to sail the seas forever.

While the tale originates from the 17th-century heyday of the Dutch East India Company, the famous VOC that gave SA the twin blessings of Jan van Riebeeck and a wine industry, there have been many versions over the years. My favourite is in a book called Scenes of Infancy, written by John Leyden and published in 1803:

"It is a common superstition of mariners that, in the high southern latitudes on the coast of Africa, hurricanes are frequently ushered in by the appearance of a spectre-ship, denominated the Flying Dutchman ...

"The crew of this vessel are supposed to have been guilty of some dreadful crime, in the infancy of navigation; and to have been stricken with pestilence ... and are ordained still to traverse the ocean on which they perished, till the period of their penance expire."

In some versions of the myth, a sighting of the Flying Dutchman is an omen of doom — according to Scottish novelist Sir Walter Scott, "the worst of all possible omens".

At this point, dear reader, you’ll be thinking to yourself: "Nice! Every other columnist is writing about the coronavirus, so it’s a bit of a relief to read a history lesson plagiarised from Wikipedia. Kudos to Chris for not taking the easy topic."

Alas, the pestilence reference should have been a giveaway.

I couldn’t help thinking of the Flying Dutchman when I read the story of the Holland America cruise ship Zaandam. Like the mythical ghost ship, the MS Zaandam seemed doomed to circle endlessly, unable to make port, cursed with the pestilence of Covid-19.

In the slightly more prosaic prose of website Business Insider: "The MS Zaandam was a mystery cruise long before the fever began to spread about its decks. The ship’s itinerary was cancelled on March 15 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the fact that South American ports were closing themselves off to cruise ship traffic.

"The captain announced that the ship would sail ‘north’, to allow guests to disembark in an undetermined destination … Within days, the mystery around the ship would darken, the central question within its decks shifting from where the ship would go to if its passengers would ever reach home."

The cruise ships of the world have become both a metaphor for the lockdown, and a morality tale about uncaring consumption.

The latest Bloomberg stats show that at least six cruise ships are still at sea with crew and passengers. As The Guardian poetically puts it: "The plight of those still adrift highlights how cruise ships have become a kind of pariah of the seas, with cities wary of becoming the next home for a potentially infected vessel."

One particular version of this morality tale could be called "The Princess and the Covid-19". Princess Cruises apparently had to pile Princess liner disaster upon Princess liner disaster before it got the message that it was feeling the effects of Covid-19 and needed to abandon its cruises.

It’s not just Princess — many cruise ships are being exposed for not doing enough to protect their passengers. The Miami New Times revealed that Norwegian Cruise Line, for example, was telling its salespeople to minimise the threat of coronavirus. One sales pitch script advised telling anyone who brought it up that the virus "cannot live in the amazingly warm and tropical temperatures that your cruise will be sailing to".

Another script claimed: "The coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise".

But to return to Princess Cruises: Australia’s New South Wales has launched a criminal investigation into the mishandling of the Ruby Princess cruise ship, now the single-largest source of Covid-19 cases in Australia. This ship’s 2,700 passengers were allowed to disembark, even though many displayed symptoms of Covid-19 and respiratory illnesses.

"At least 662 people linked to the cruise have been diagnosed with Covid-19, more than 10% of Australia’s total cases," The Guardian reports.

The total number of deaths from the Ruby Princess stands at 11 — which, at time of writing, accounts for more than 30% of all Australian Covid-19 fatalities.

The Diamond Princess, which docked in Yokohama in the early days of the outbreak with 3,000 quarantined passengers, of whom 700 tested positive, has had eight fatalities so far.