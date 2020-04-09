Lesetja Kganyago: ‘You fix your roof before the rain comes’
Despite the pressure on the Reserve Bank to do more to counter the impact of the coronavirus, it is determined to stay in its lane. Quasi-fiscal measures are out – for now
09 April 2020 - 06:00
There is a growing chorus for SA to adopt a war footing to fight the coronavirus by copying the outsize responses of major developed economies. But with limited fiscal space, SA just doesn’t have the same firepower. Or could the Reserve Bank be doing more?
With more than 1-million people infected globally, the lesson from abroad is to go early and go big in responding to the outbreak, and to employ all possible monetary and fiscal policy tools.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now