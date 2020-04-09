Buy-to-let investors: brace for a potential spike in arrears

However, Davel says this doesn’t mean the terms of a residential lease agreement cannot be renegotiated. He says tenants whose financial position has been impaired by the lockdown (or any other event) have the right to ask their landlords for a rental discount, deferment or deposit utilisation.

"But it will be up to individual tenants and landlords to negotiate and agree on any such concessions, which must still fall within the scope of all applicable laws and regulations," says Davel.

He notes that renegotiated lease arrangements (such as payment holidays) should be put in writing and annexed to the original lease.

Though landlords’ rights remain largely unchanged, the enforcement of these has been suspended temporarily — particularly when it comes to evicting delinquent tenants.

Davel refers to new regulations, published in terms of the Disaster Management Act last week, which prevent landlords from instituting eviction orders during the lockdown.

"Letters of demand can still be sent via e-mail to tenants, but no legal action can be instituted during the lockdown, as evictions are not deemed urgent and essential matters," he says.

Eviction processes may resume as usual once the lockdown ends.

However, Davel says challenges could arise should the 21-day lockdown be extended, as this could prejudice landlords in particular. And, he says, it remains to be seen how the courts will deal with eviction orders after the lockdown.

But Andrew Schaefer, MD of national property management company Trafalgar, says landlords may already be prejudiced by the lockdown. This applies particularly to property owners who signed leases with new tenants from April 1, as they stand to lose half a month’s rental income.

Tenants who hadn’t taken occupation by March 26 are not allowed to move out of their current homes before the lockdown ends. Consequently, says Schaefer, they are not required to pay rent to the new landlord until they are able to take occupation.

"And landlords will not be able to let the property to someone else during lockdown, even if it is empty," he adds.

Schaefer advises landlords and rental agents to offer a one-month lease extension to tenants who were supposed to have moved out by April 1. "In this instance, tenants will be liable for the additional month’s rent," he says.

Though landlords need to use their own discretion as to how they will assist financially stressed tenants, Schaefer suggests that tenants in good standing be asked to offer their deposits in lieu of rent, and to sign a waiver to this effect.