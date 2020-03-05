Features The parlous state of Stats SA To ensure effective and accountable government, we need accurate, publicly available statistics about our country. The parlous state of Stats SA should elicit much more concern from our politicians than they’ve shown so far BL PREMIUM

On February 1, SA’s answer to Jamie Oliver — our very own "naked minister", Tito Mboweni — posed a culinary choice to SA Twitter: "The critical decision to be made is whether it will be chicken or beef stew or Lucky Star. Maybe we should vote. Starting now. I will tally the votes and announce. No rigging!!"

For the purposes of this column, I ask you to note only the following detail: instead of using Twitter’s handy, easy-to-use polling function, the Honourable Mboweni decided to haphazardly count the votes himself.