SA athletes out of the race after funding crunch

When Minke Janse van Rensburg’s face emerges from the water as she swims, her determination to win gold on the world stage is plain to see. The 15-year-old George schoolgirl has had a meteoric career, from swimming in her very first gala two years ago to setting a junior world 50m freestyle record at the Down syndrome world swimming championships in Canada mere months later.

But despite having broken many more world, African and national records, and qualifying for the next round of the championships in Turkey at the end of this month, Janse van Rensburg will not be able to attend that event. Neither will any of SA’s other world-class intellectually impaired athletes.

The problem is a funding crisis at the SA Sports Association for Intellectually Impaired Athletes (Sasa-II) that stretches back to at least 2014. The national body represents mostly school-going Down syndrome, autistic and similar athletes.

Sasa-II president Dikgwadi Mohlabi, who assumed his seat in September 2018, tells the FM a probe he conducted revealed no misappropriated or misallocated funds.

Instead, it seems dwindling sponsorship and poor financial planning has sunk the hopes of Janse van Rensburg and others.

In 2014, Mohlabi says, an SA team placed second behind Saudi Arabia in the football world championships of the International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability (Inas) in Brazil.

Sasa-II, a public benefit organisation much dependent on funding from the National Lottery and the department of sports & recreation, had kitted out and flown its players to Brazil — but found itself saddled with a huge bill for accommodation, food and local transport.

Despite the organising body’s financial woes, SA’s athletes continued to shine on the global stage. In Italy in 2016, at the Trisome Games — the premier sporting event for Down syndrome athletes — SA’s 41-strong team set eight world records and won 50 medals: 15 golds, 17 silvers, and 18 bronzes.