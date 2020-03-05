Getting creative with inner-city space

It’s not often that a renaissance is hatched from vacant office space, but that may be exactly what a group of former street artists, an inner-city landlord and a charity fundraiser have achieved with the establishment of a new art studio and gallery in Braamfontein, Joburg.

Edward Selematsela and seven other artists, some of whom until recently had to create their works on the streets, have secured 250m² of fully serviced and subsidised office space in the old Nedbank building on Jorissen Street, Braamfontein, where urban rejuvenation has been in full swing for the past decade.

For Selematsela, 48, it’s the realisation of a dream of many years: using his artistic abilities to support people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"For any artist, a space where you can freely and safely practise your trade, and express your creativity, is something most people take for granted," he says. "But here in SA, many of us have had to do it on pavements, and under trees, bridges and plastic covers at taxi ranks."

Central to Selematsela’s project was the opportunity to accommodate the Little Artist School, which he established in 1995 as a child caregiver in the inner-city suburb of Marshalltown.