Features crime Moral hazard of the R4m teller thief We’ve started to valorise thieves and envy the successfully evil. But impunity is blurring the line between right and wrong, and tearing at the fabric of society BL PREMIUM

Like many of us, you might have found yourself staring, bemused, at pictures of Carl Niehaus and his merry band of morally bereft pranksters at OR Tambo International Airport this weekend, as they waited with bated breath and captured consciences to welcome the messiah Jacob Zuma back to the promised land. Possibly, like me, you couldn’t help asking yourself: "How did we get here?"

When the stories of corruption started coming out — the ones about Zuma plundering the public purse to prettify his home in Nkandla, for example, or tales of key state-owned entities (SOEs) such as the SA National Roads Agency Ltd and Eskom being "captured" to benefit crooks — you might have asked yourself: "What is that beautiful house?" You might also have asked: "Where does that highway go to?"