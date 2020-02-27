Lesotho: the first lady and the murder mystery
Lesotho’s fractious politics seem even more uncertain than usual, after Prime Minister Tom Thabane appeared in court this week in connection with the murder of his estranged wife in 2017
27 February 2020 - 05:00
One winter’s night in June 2017, Thato Sibolla and her friend Lipolelo Thabane were driving to Lipolelo’s home in Ha ’Masana, Lesotho, when a gunman waylaid them, firing several shots into the car at close range. Sibolla was seriously injured and Lipolelo — the estranged wife of Tom Thabane, leader of Lesotho’s ruling All Basotho Convention (ABC) — was killed.
Two days later, Thabane was inaugurated as prime minister of Lesotho. And about two months after that, he married his wife ’Maesaiah in a lavish ceremony in Setsoto Stadium. They had a moment of silence for his first wife, ’Mamotapanyane Yayi Fobo, who had died earlier that morning in Katlehong, aged 79, after suffering ill health.
