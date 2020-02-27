Dudu Myeni’s move
The former SAA board chair is on the defensive as she fights an application to have her declared a delinquent director
27 February 2020 - 05:00
If there were a queen on former president Jacob Zuma’s political chessboard, it would, almost certainly, be Dudu Myeni.
Evidence at the state capture inquiry has painted the former SAA board chair as a powerful figure who had untrammelled access to law enforcement investigators and evidence, the protection of the State Security Agency (SSA), and the ability to neutralise at least one finance minister.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now