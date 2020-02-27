Features Dudu Myeni’s move The former SAA board chair is on the defensive as she fights an application to have her declared a delinquent director BL PREMIUM

If there were a queen on former president Jacob Zuma’s political chessboard, it would, almost certainly, be Dudu Myeni.

Evidence at the state capture inquiry has painted the former SAA board chair as a powerful figure who had untrammelled access to law enforcement investigators and evidence, the protection of the State Security Agency (SSA), and the ability to neutralise at least one finance minister.