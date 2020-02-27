Bad medicine

Former Western Province lock Gerbrandt Grobler found himself at the centre of a media controversy in Ireland while playing for Munster due to a doping ban earned during a previous Currie Cup stint in SA. Irish critics questioned why a foreign player with a previous doping violation was signed by the club over local players with no such history. The criticism eventually proved too much for Grobler, who moved to English side Gloucester. It’s coached by fellow South African Johan Ackermann — who ironically also once served a ban for doping.

Khalid Galant, CEO of SAIDS, does not believe the doping culture in SA sport is unique. "We test very aggressively," he says. "We’re the largest antidoping agency in Africa and one of the top antidoping agencies in the world."

Galant says SAIDS is regularly audited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) and found to be code compliant. The organisation operates free of government or sporting body interference, he adds.

According to its 2018/2019 annual report, SAIDS conducted 1,584 doping tests between April 1 2018 and March 31 2019, the bulk of them related to rugby, athletics, cycling and aquatics.

The organisation is also playing a pioneering role in extending testing to school sports, and is developing a policy document for testing at school level that it hopes to present to Wada for possible replication in other jurisdictions.

"To my knowledge we’re the only country in the world that tests rugby at school level," says Galant. "Rugby is the top tested sport in SA because of the level of competition and its international profile."

Galant says SAIDS has been testing at Craven Week since 2010, conducting about 150 tests during the two-week tournament. Nevertheless, he says, an average of "seven or eight" schoolboys test positive each year, resulting in an immediate four-year ban.

Most of the positive tests are from pupils at top rugby schools.

"The main culprit is the complicity of parents and coaches," he says. "If you want to see a pattern, there’s more likelihood of someone from a top rugby school testing positive."

Galant says this is not surprising, given the stakes. After Craven Week last year, 22 local schoolboys signed international contracts rumoured to be worth about R1m apiece.