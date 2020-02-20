The sanity of Helen Zille’s Zexit from Twitter

In the rarefied, highly paid world of elite-class columnists, the week after a state of the nation address is known as Harry Potter Week.* This is because, as with the arch-villain Voldemort in the books, we’re desperately trying not to mention The Party That Must Not Be Named — even though it has cleverly hijacked the national discourse with its populist antics.

So this week, instead of going with the bright red flow, I decided to scratch around and find something positive to write about, and I came across this statistic.

According to the SA National Roads Agency Ltd (Sanral), SA has the 10th-largest road network in the world. We have 746,978km of roads, of which 158,124km are paved.

By contrast, Kenya has a 177,800km road network, of which only 9,273km is paved. Nigeria, the big brother we’re always aspiring to beat, has 195,000km of roads, of which about 60,000km are paved.

As fiercely competitive South Africans, we’re used to appearing rather higher up lists, normally featuring in the top five. Unhappily, those are usually lists like "highest crime rate by country" (we’re at number three, so there’s room for improvement there), and "worst country for law and order", where we’re placed a very credible fifth out of the 142 countries covered.

Tenth-largest road network is good, right? Sure. But our roads are also a depressing symbol of how broken our (barely) civil society is. We’ve taken these beautiful, mostly even roads, designed to work perfectly, and broken them by adding speed bumps.

Think about it: roads brilliantly engineered to make driving your car a seamless operation, and we’re forced to introduce faults everywhere because of people who choose to disregard the rules of the road.

When I worked in Joburg, I calculated (if memory serves) that there were about 26 traffic-calming obstacles on my 3km drive to work. These included the crude obstacles of speed bumps, and also a series of traffic-calming circles.

If alien archaeologists were ever to excavate the ruins of Joburg, I can’t help thinking they’d be befuddled at this.

"Why did they take something beautiful and then scar it, Zorg?"

"I have no idea, Morg. Perhaps they were artists?"

No, Zorg, we’re not artists, we’re jerks.