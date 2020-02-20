Novus fighting fires

Print and manufacturing company Novus’s tough five-year run as a listed entity looks set to roll on into 2020. It’s heading back to court at the end of the month to defend upgrades of its broad-based BEE (BBBEE) ranking, and is pushing hard to hold onto a valuable and controversial book-printing contract with the department of basic education (DBE).

In Novus’s five years as a listed entity, after being unbundled from Media24, its share price has dropped sharply, from an initial trading level of R16.80 to its current R2.20 — a fraction of its R8.78 NAV.

The drop may explain why it’s so difficult to find an analyst who tracks the company; not even major shareholders Prudential and Value Capital Partners (VCP) seem willing to comment these days.

VCP CEO Sam Sithole says it is not policy to comment on individual investee companies.

Just seven weeks down, it’s already evident 2020 hasn’t started well for the group. Of course, the year hasn’t got off to a good start for companies across the globe; in SA several listed entities kicked off the new year by announcing job cuts.

It now seems Novus is among them: it has issued section 189 retrenchment notices to employees at its printing facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

In January, group CEO Neil Birch said management was continually assessing the company’s operating capacity in relation to the expected demand for printed and packaging products, with a view to ensuring the ongoing success of the business.

"A consultation process is under way with management at Novus Print KwaZulu-Natal, and employees, customers and suppliers remain the operation’s highest priority during this period," he said.