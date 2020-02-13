Warning: bleak budget ahead
The solutions to SA’s fiscal crunch are readily apparent, but it will be extremely difficult for the finance minister to improve the country’s fiscal trajectory over the medium term
13 February 2020 - 05:00
As much as financial markets were shocked by the steep deterioration in SA’s public finances revealed in the October medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), it is unlikely that the 2020 budget, to be presented on February 26, will look any better.
SA’s fiscal outlook has worsened, with low-level load-shedding looking set to become a semipermanent feature of the economic landscape.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now