Warning: bleak budget ahead The solutions to SA's fiscal crunch are readily apparent, but it will be extremely difficult for the finance minister to improve the country's fiscal trajectory over the medium term

As much as financial markets were shocked by the steep deterioration in SA’s public finances revealed in the October medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), it is unlikely that the 2020 budget, to be presented on February 26, will look any better.

SA’s fiscal outlook has worsened, with low-level load-shedding looking set to become a semipermanent feature of the economic landscape.