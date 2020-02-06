Not all gloom for SA’s economy

SA’s economy may be in the doldrums, but there are at least three bright spots that could make a difference: new investment by renewable energy producers could boost GDP; soaring platinum group metals (PGM) prices are making mining more profitable; and significantly lower inflation should beget lower interest rates.

"I’m increasingly starting to think that green energy may be our saviour," says Bureau for Economic Research (BER) chief economist Hugo Pienaar.

He believes fresh renewable energy bidding rounds may generate hundreds of billions of rands of investment over the coming decade, kick-starting an investment-driven recovery at a time when other sectors are constrained by a lack of consumer demand.

Round 4 of the renewable energy programme generated R56bn in independent power producer (IPP) contracts. Construction on these projects explains the steep increase in SA’s fixed investment numbers in the middle of last year, after five quarters of continuous contraction.

The government’s 2019 Integrated Resource Plan determines that SA should connect another 11.6GW of new generation capacity by 2025, of which 90% must be wind and solar photovoltaic. To build all that would translate into investments worth about R480bn-R500bn, by the estimates of renewable energy expert and Kabi Solar CEO Mike Levington.

But the problem, Levington explains, is that wind and solar projects have traditionally been located in the rural Eastern and Northern Cape, not in big-load centres such as Gauteng, where power is most needed.

To transport the power there, Eskom will have to make large investments in the grid, which could take years to complete.

Levington thinks it unlikely that Eskom will be able to move more than 1GW of wind and solar from the Northern Cape by 2025. So, it will be important to position new renewable projects closer to Gauteng.

Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven agrees with Pienaar about the potential for IPP investment to boost SA’s growth rate, noting that mines and smelters stand ready to add 1,200MW of self-generated power to the grid over a two-year window.

However, they are being held up by red tape and Eskom’s wheeling costs — the costs of transporting self-generated power through the grid to firms’ operations — which are "so exorbitant it makes self-generation completely unviable", he says.

All these channels will have to be unblocked before SA can reap billions of rands in new IPP investment.