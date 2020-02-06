Features Can coalitions hold in SA? The DA and UDM are in talks about the future of Nelson Mandela Bay. But it’s unclear how they can resolve the Bobani issue. It’s symptomatic of the problems plaguing SA’s political coalitions BL PREMIUM

Tumult in the coalitions governing Joburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay has placed the future of coalition politics in the spotlight ahead of next year’s municipal elections.

Nowhere is this more clear than Nelson Mandela Bay, where the DA has been in talks with the UDM to re-establish a ruling coalition in the troubled Eastern Cape metro.