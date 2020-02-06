Can coalitions hold in SA?
The DA and UDM are in talks about the future of Nelson Mandela Bay. But it’s unclear how they can resolve the Bobani issue. It’s symptomatic of the problems plaguing SA’s political coalitions
06 February 2020 - 05:00
Tumult in the coalitions governing Joburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay has placed the future of coalition politics in the spotlight ahead of next year’s municipal elections.
Nowhere is this more clear than Nelson Mandela Bay, where the DA has been in talks with the UDM to re-establish a ruling coalition in the troubled Eastern Cape metro.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now