Analysis: Freedom of speech and corporate over-reach

Every discussion about freedom of speech and censorship has to start with the episode of The Simpsons in which Krusty the Klown is shooting a video commercial for Krusty Burgers. In the scene, he pretends to be about to take a bite of the burger, and then a stunt double does the actual eating. It’s a bit of a running gag through the seasons — the idea that the founder and spokesperson of the company actually hates his own product.

There are parallels to be drawn here with the suspension of journalists who express opinions on social media that are deemed contrary to the editorial values of their publications.

Can a news organisation, in a time of precipitously declining revenue, and where the path to survival appears to be the old-fashioned one of actually getting people to pay for news, afford to have staff members alienate both the potential and actual audience?

Another way that news is analogous to Krusty Burgers is that a lot of news appears to be like fast food — flashily packaged, cheaply made and empty of any nutritional value.

It’s a parallel that will be embraced both by those who are legitimately critical of how news media has evolved to meet the clickbait-driven demands of generating revenue at the whim of the internet search and social media megavampires. But it will equally be welcomed by those spiteful disinformation trolls whose only interest is in making us distrust media and, ultimately, the very notion of truthfulness.

The most recent international example of a news brand suspending a journalist for something she posted on her personal social media account is that of The Washington Post’s Felicia Sonmez.

According to The Post (and let us remind ourselves of its motto: "Democracy dies in darkness"), "national political reporter Felicia Sonmez was placed on administrative leave while The Post reviews whether tweets about the death of Kobe Bryant violated The Post newsroom’s social media policy. The tweets displayed poor judgment that undermined the work of her colleagues."

All that Sonmez had done was tweet a link, without adding a comment herself, to a story headlined: "Kobe Bryant’s Disturbing Rape Case: The DNA Evidence, the Accuser’s Story, and the Half-Confession".

Not only did her employers suspend her; she received thousands of abusive messages, including death threats.

I myself am no stranger to the fervour of basketball fans, and of Bryant fans in particular.

In 2006 I wrote a satirical review of one of those hugely expensive, pretentious Cape Town restaurants that pop up to fleece the nervous nouveau riche, then disappear with the profits. This particular restaurant served what they insisted was Kobe beef, which led me (wittily, I thought, given what I assumed was the average food knowledge of the restaurant’s target market) to pretend that I didn’t know this meant beef from Kobe, Japan.