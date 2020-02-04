SA’s transition to a carbon-neutral position must be done wisely, expert says

“If you take, for example, the listed fuel sector: what is the liquid fuels policy strategy? Are we looking at liquid fuel companies as dividend companies? Or are we seeing these as growth companies?”

The carbon footprint of a company and the resultant liability under the carbon tax is also an important calculation, Duncan says. “You can do a net-present value of future liabilities and you can build that into your valuation and come up with a price.

“When you talk about Phase 2 of the carbon tax regime [which is expected in 2023] there is quite a lot of uncertainty. Depending how you model that, you can put PPC Cement, Exxaro and Sasol out of business today,” he says.

Straight-up disruption is another consideration, especially for mining companies. “Obviously we can do a like-for-like comparison of the revenue intensity from a carbon perspective for a particular company — that’s important. Also important is what the commodity mix of this mining house is and how well placed that is to manage this transition to a green economy,” he says.

“Those two data points help us think very carefully about whether we are going long on coal or putting more money into the debt side in renewables, for example.”

The coal question certainly looms large, and Old Mutual has decided on a slow and ordered retreat, especially as it is exposed to coal both through its corporate clients and its investment in state-owned entities exposed to coal.

“Despite this, we get a lot of retail and foreign investors saying we need to [become] carbon neutral tomorrow,” Duncan says. “But we have more carbon headroom to grow in this economy, and we need to grow that wisely”.

Duncan says Old Mutual is trying to find a middle path that won’t pull the rug out from under industries in SA in a way that will cause social disruption. “That’s not in our interest and not in the country’s interest,” he say