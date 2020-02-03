Nersa ‘working on lifting restrictions’ for self-generation of power — Mantashe

Mantashe said the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) was working on lifting restrictions and promised that those that want to generate even large amounts of their own power will be able to do so. But, as another reporter remarked, trying to get actual detail from the minister is like trying to nail water — never mind jelly — to a wall.

“Whether we need to register or licence depends on size,” Mantashe told reporters. For those wanting to sell power back to Eskom, he said a licence would definitely be needed.

“Many people are urging us for a free-for-all — it cannot be that,” he said. “The regulator ensures stability.”

In response to questions seeking further detail, the minister said the most important thing is to accelerate the process. “That is the issue. Whether licence or generation, the essence is to give people the right to self-generate.”

Delegates were also pleased that Mantashe invited investors to fund power generation outside of Eskom which will create a competitive electricity market.

“We need to take the initiative of generating electricity out of Eskom,” he said. “People must sell their energy to [Eskom] transmission and compete with prices.”

Asked what form the new entity might take, Mantashe said: “It may be a public entity, it may be a PPP [public-private partnership], it depends on the interest of the investors.”