Mantashe drops electricity bombshell at Mining Indaba

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe gave the opening address at the indaba and was unusually quick to address the question on everybody’s mind: how can you even begin to talk about optimising growth and investment in SA when you can’t provide the mining industry with a stable supply of power?

Sporting a black, green and gold tie, Mantashe acknowledged that power cuts were affecting mining production and in turn economic growth.

“This reality forced us to take serious decisions. That is why we have agreed that because of problems of energy, we must allow our mining companies to generate energy for self-use — you don’t need a licence for that — you just register and you run ahead,” he said.

Then the bombshell: “Secondly, we have taken a decision we will talk to investors to start a generating company outside of Eskom,” he says.

“That is a security measure, as Eskom is grappling with all the crises and problems, we must have a fail-safe option of delivering energy.”

Not just that, Mantashe also hopes that introducing competition into the sector could result in a surplus of energy, which would push electricity prices down.

“Because if electricity is expensive the economy is deindustrialising,” Mantashe said. It is. And it has been for a long time.

Mantashe’s mooted drastic action is something the industry has been waiting for. But let’s hope the fighting talk comes with some follow-through, and quickly.