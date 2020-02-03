Features

Mantashe drops electricity bombshell at Mining Indaba

Energy minister suggests Eskom should not be the only company generating power

03 February 2020 - 11:17 Lisa Steyn
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
The theme of the 26th Investing in African Mining Indaba is “optimising growth and investment in the digitised mining economy”, but on Monday, as the conference started, the word on everyone’s lips was load-shedding.

As delegates from far and wide made their way into the venue, a welcome pack included a nifty self-charging torch, courtesy of Anglo American, serving as a not-so-subtle reminder that in SA, the land of power cuts, such a device will come in handy.

That’s especially true now that load-shedding has resumed in earnest and is likely to continue, as was communicated by new Eskom CEO André de Ruyter at his first state of the system briefing on Friday.

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe gave the opening address at the indaba and was unusually quick to address the question on everybody’s mind: how can you even begin to talk about optimising growth and investment in SA when you can’t provide the mining industry with a stable supply of power?

Sporting a black, green and gold tie, Mantashe acknowledged that power cuts were affecting mining production and in turn economic growth.

“This reality forced us to take serious decisions. That is why we have agreed that because of problems of energy, we must allow our mining companies to generate energy for self-use — you don’t need a licence for that — you just register and you run ahead,” he said.

Then the bombshell: “Secondly, we have taken a decision we will talk to investors to start a generating company outside of Eskom,” he says.

“That is a security measure, as Eskom is grappling with all the crises and problems, we must have a fail-safe option of delivering energy.”

Not just that, Mantashe also hopes that introducing competition into the sector could result in a surplus of energy, which would push electricity prices down.

“Because if electricity is expensive the economy is deindustrialising,” Mantashe said. It is. And it has been for a long time.  

Mantashe’s mooted drastic action is something the industry has been waiting for. But let’s hope the fighting talk comes with some follow-through, and quickly.

Government aims to set up artisanal mining sector, says Gwede Mantashe

Many zama zamas have died in accidents, often due to falls of ground or faction fighting
National
1 week ago

