Toy story: Inside the Hamleys heist

Some time in late December 2018, security cameras picked up Hamleys SA founder Philip Paphitis pushing a shopping trolley into his company offices, on the 12th floor of Joburg’s Bedford Centre, in the middle of the night. On entry, he switched off the cameras and, with that, disappeared from sight — along with R20m from the toy company’s coffers.

"Perhaps it was foresight, perhaps not, but in December 2018, Paphitis set about a new plan extricating himself from the business in a most unconventional manner," business rescue practitioner Stefan Steyn says in his papers on the company, narrating the sequence of events.

Things had not been going well for Paphitis. Eight months before his "unconventional" exit, he told CNBC that the 258-year-old UK brand had expanded faster in SA than any other foreign brand after it launched at Joburg’s Greenstone Shopping Centre in 2015. In the first three years he oversaw the opening of 10 stores of at least 1,000m² each. The growth, he said, was "ahead of the curve".

But when Paphitis made his shopping trolley escape, his stores were in the red, the company had failed to file tax returns and it was R157m in debt. The R6.2m profit Hamleys SA turned in 2017 had become a R14.9m loss one year later.

Hamleys was supposed to be a "fantasy" — or at least that’s what Paphitis told CNBC in that 2018 interview, which marked the opening of its Sandton City store. A troupe of characters, including the Hamleys Bear and SpongeBob SquarePants, paraded from Nelson Mandela Square to Sandton City to launch the toy store, along with a gaming outlet and adjoining children’s movie theatre.

And it is a fantasy. Children enter the store down a large red slide — Magic Faraway Tree style. If obliging parents shell out R25, their child can ride a carousel in the store. Or they can drive a remote-controlled car around a large track at R10 a loop. Outside the store, a R1m Hamleys train takes children on fleeting rides in the shopping centre.

"Kids walk into a fantasy world," Paphitis said. "That is the big difference between us and the [competitors] … It is pretty much going into a fantasy world and reliving our childhood dreams that we remember as adults."

But Paphitis seemed to take his own fantasies too far. According to the business rescue documents, he stole exactly R20,398,261 from the company. He also used the business bank account to fund a R1.4m Range Rover, pay the hefty legal fees for his divorce, travel business class on "nonproductive travel" and pay for life insurance policies. He also had a car shaped like the Batmobile built for himself.