EFF you: Malema’s middle finger to the courts

One of the silver linings of the 2008 financial crisis, if you were a lawyer, was that bankers moved ahead of you to take the top spot on Time Magazine’s list of most loathed professions.*

Subsequently, with the revelations of the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers investigations, Swiss Leaks, and countless other examples of banks behaving illegally, unethically and just plain evilly, the nasty machinations of your average lawyer seemed relatively benign.

Generally, lawyers just ruin individuals’ lives, not the futures of entire populations.

But bankers will be happy to know that those pioneers of aggressively oppositional politicking, the ANC and the EFF, are introducing contempt for the law as part of their strategies. So with a bit of luck — and with some creative spin by the parties, as they scramble to break down the pesky legal barriers that make corruption and state capture way more difficult than they promise you at politician school — practitioners of the law are set to move ahead of bankers on the leaderboard of the loathed.

Of course, both have a long way to go before they’re as distrusted as politicians and journalists, but hey: Rome wasn’t pillaged in a day.

A prime example of how our political parties are trying to evade the rule of law is the reaction to last week’s Joburg high court finding against the EFF.

In 2018, those merry red pranksters sent out a media release accusing respected journalists Thandeka Gqubule and Anton Harber of having been apartheid "Stratcom" agents.

The release said: "Former apartheid special branch police have indicated that they had 40 journalists on their payroll working to destroy Mama Winnie Mandela. In a video recently released by Huffington Post, Mama Winnie Mandela mentions the current editor of economic news in the SABC, Thandeka Gqubule, and Anton Harber, former editor at eNCA and a Wits media and journalism professor, as having worked for Stratcom."

The judge found this classic misinformation labelling of Gqubule and Harber to be unlawful, and ordered the EFF, within 24 hours of the granting of the order, to "remove the statements from all their media platforms, including their website and [EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni] Ndlozi’s Twitter account, and to publish a notice on platforms where the statements had been published in which they unconditionally retract and apologise".

In what must rank as a very petulant act, even for a party noted for petulant acts — take, for example, its MPs stamping their feet and storming out of parliament when they don’t get their way — the EFF published its apology on Twitter at 3.03am.

It reads, in full: "In terms of the court order, we unconditionally retract and apologise for the allegations made against Mrs Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki and Mr Anton Harber."

That’s also the full text of the apology on the EFF website, buried on a secondary page.

You’ll notice there’s no mention of what the allegations were, which means there’s no way of telling what they’re apologising for. So the apology does little, if anything, to counter the misinformation the party has put into the world.

There’s also that passive-aggressive "in terms of the court order", indicating defiance and reluctance in equal measure. It’s almost as if the EFF is sending a message to its supporters: "We’re being forced to do this, but we know, and you know, what’s true." Which is pretty much as you would expect from the party whose Beloved Leader’s Twitter bio reads: "Fools get blocked."

Points 49 and 50 of judge Lebogang Modiba’s ruling provide a fascinating insight into the way political parties think about the truth.