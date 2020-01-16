Cyril at the centre of the storm
The ANC’s subdued January 8 anniversary belied the factional turmoil in the ruling party. It has put Cyril Ramaphosa in an especially difficult position
16 January 2020 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa is propping up the dam wall, but the political tide is rising fast ahead of the meeting of the ANC’s national general council (NGC) in June. And the situation is becoming ever more parlous, with Ramaphosa’s allies and detractors alike poking holes into the already fragile barrier between SA and a complete economic meltdown.
The start of a crucial political year for the ANC was a subdued affair, with Ramaphosa taking to the stage in the Northern Cape town of Kimberley this weekend to announce the party’s policy line for the new year.
