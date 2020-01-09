Features ECONOMIC YEAR HEAD: Make or break for SA 2020 is likely to be a do-or-die year for the SA economy, which is on the cusp of another junk rating after five years of dismal growth BL PREMIUM

The prospect of a trade truce between the US and China holds the seeds of a mild recovery in global growth in 2020. If combined with a softer US economy, a weaker dollar and an accommodative Federal Reserve, it could make life a little easier for SA this year.

However, the country will face such tough internal challenges over the next 12 months that any external benefit is unlikely to shift the dial much on growth.