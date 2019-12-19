SOE rot: a worldwide phenomenon

Corruption and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are virtually synonymous worldwide. But if governance and oversight can be tightened up, the performance gains can be significant.

In fact, SOEs can perform as well as private firms when corruption is low.

These are the key findings of a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) working paper "Governance and State-Owned Enterprises: How Costly is Corruption?"

The findings are pertinent to SA as the country grapples to repair its ravaged SOE portfolio, which has been at the heart of a systematised web of corruption for much of the past decade.

The government has embarked on a clean-up campaign. However, the danger that SOEs will fail to implement reforms or be slow to do so remains one of the chief risks to SA’s public finances and the economy.

The government has guaranteed R683bn of SOE debt. So far, more than half of these guarantees have been used, leaving the government exposed by a whopping 7% of GDP.