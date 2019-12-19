Hospital groups lean towards transparency

For the past decade, SA’s JSE-listed private hospital groups have quietly invested resources in measuring the quality of their services, but until very recently most of this information was shielded from public scrutiny.

This is slowly beginning to change as investors, medical schemes and consumers clamour for greater transparency.

Life Healthcare, Mediclinic and Netcare are all taking steps to publish consumer-friendly information about their hospitals online, replacing the high-level aggregate data buried in their annual reports with more detailed disclosure.

"We believe it is important to report our quality and safety results publicly, whether positive or not," says Life Healthcare nursing and quality executive Sharon Vasuthevan.

At first sight, this appears to be a good thing.

Scrolling through Mediclinic’s website reveals that patients rate the food, the rooms and the nurses at Panorama in Cape Town’s northern suburbs higher than they do at its facility in Brits, and that the medication error rate at its Sandton site is seven times lower than it is in Morningside.

Life Healthcare goes a step further, enabling comparison between facilities on a wider set of safety outcomes such as hospital-acquired infection rates, falls and pressure sores.

Netcare has yet to begin releasing this kind of data online, but plans to do so by March.

Probe a little deeper, however, and it quickly becomes apparent that a patient can’t compare facilities run by different hospital groups in the same region — such as those within striking distance of where they live or work — because each group is determining for itself which indicators to report on.

Nor is it possible for a consumer to determine from these sources whether a specific orthopaedic surgeon or cardiac unit has performed better or worse than its peers.

Despite the limitations of publicly available data for consumer decision-making, releasing information that enables even basic comparisons between facilities within a group puts pressure on underperforming hospitals to up their game, says Percept CEO Shivani Ranchod. "It’s a journey. It starts internally, often in quite a defensive way, and then matures into sharing the information with the world. Putting it on a website signals accountability," she says.