Features SAA: between a rock and a hard place The business rescue process takes control of the national carrier’s future out of government hands, at least for now. Those who do have control will have to act fast BL PREMIUM

The government’s SAA endgame is a leaner state-owned airline with private sector participation: getting there was what tripped it up last week as it scrambled to find a solution to its national carrier conundrum.

The cabinet subcommittee responsible for the matter outlined three options: business rescue, liquidation or restructuring. Business rescue, the eventual choice, was initially resisted.