Fool's paradise From Mbalula to Malema: Beware the populist buffoons The populist trick of using humour to disarm is a chilling ploy – laugh at your peril

At times recently, it’s seemed as if our democracy has been under attack on myriad fronts, including by the digitally driven emergence of a post-truth world, and by concerted machinations of antidemocratic states.

Indeed, the foundational notions of global democracy have been shaken to their very core in the past few years by the rise of populist governments in democracies like Indonesia, Brazil, India, Mexico and the US.