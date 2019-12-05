The deep throat behind ‘deep fakes’

Collins is a little ahead of the game, and is including deepfake as one of its words of 2019.

So how does "deep learning" relate to deep fakes? The best explanation comes from Witness, an international organisation (founded in 1992 by musician Peter Gabriel, oddly enough) which trains and supports people using video in their fight for human rights.

"The development of new forms of image and audio synthesis is related to the growth of the subfield of machine learning known as deep learning, which includes using architectures for artificial intelligence similar to human neural networks. Generative adversarial networks are the technology used in deepfakes. Two neural networks compete to produce and discern high-quality faked images. One is the ‘generator’ (which creates images that look like an original image) and the other is the ‘discriminator’ (which tries to figure out if an image is real or simulated). They compete in a cat-and-mouse game to make better and better images."

The results are becoming more and more compelling, though there is no example yet of the creation of a deep fake that has had a huge mainstream effect.

And pornography, bless its disturbing cotton socks, is still an important player in tech evolution. You’ll be unsurprised to learn that 96% of the deep fake videos created are pornographic, and only 4% are nonpornographic. There was actually an app released in June, called DeepNude, which used the generative adversarial networks referred to above to remove clothing from images of women. It’s since been taken down, but not for lack of customers.

Many deep fakes could be categorised under the problematic rubric of revenge porn, and here’s one reason we should be worried about the steady improvement in the technology. Much harm is already being done to people in the areas of cyberbullying and gender-based violence. It’s generally always the case that new technology is used against marginalised groups before it becomes a mainstream threat.

A representative story is that of Indian journalist Rana Ayyub, whose face was morphed onto a porn video in retaliation for her speaking out against the gang rape in India of an eight-year-old Kashmiri girl.

A similar strategy was employed by the "Guptabots" to discredit local journalist Ferial Haffajee, who has written about the debilitating effect this had on her.

So what’s to be done to pre-emptively deal with the deep fake problems coming down the line? China — as usual way ahead of the rest of the world when it comes to human rights (note to editor: please use sarcasm font here) — has released a government policy designed to stop the spread of deep fakes. The new rule, which takes effect on January 1, bans the publication of deep fakes online without proper disclosure that they were created with artificial intelligence or virtual reality technology. And in October, California became the first US state to criminalise the use of deep fakes in political advertising.

The social media platforms are also stepping up, as much as they ever do. Twitter is drafting a deep fake policy, and Facebook has begun developing technology solutions to detect deep fakes. Google has released an open-source database containing 3,000 original manipulated videos to accelerate the development of deep fake detection tools.

There are several obvious ethical and legal conundrums here, of course. How do we differentiate, for example, between satire, parody and content intended to deceive for nefarious, rather than artistic, ends? And, is it possible to use deep fakes for good?

A website such as Generated Photos is a free resource of 100,000 faces produced completely by artificial intelligence. It’s an eerie idea, that you can pick and choose the face you need as a stock photo, and never have to worry about copyright — because none of the people are real.

If that’s hard enough to wrap your (real) head around, consider this: there’s legislation under discussion in Germany that will allow undercover investigators to produce deep fake child pornography to catch paedophile predators on the dark web.

Many of the child porn darknet websites ask users to upload pictures or videos to gain access to the secure area, which makes it difficult for undercover investigators to enter the criminal forums. But is putting more child pornography out into the world legally and morally defensible?

As with most things on the internet, time will very swiftly tell. Or, at least, it will lead us to a place where most of the decisions have already been made for us by tech evangelists and hungry corporates eager to be first to market.

But there’s still a brief interregnum in which we have a chance to define how we, as consumers and media, can gear up to deal with deep fakes. An essential first step is to avoid having the term defined for us by the shrill edgelords and postulating politicians, whose main aim is always to introduce defensible noise rather than sensible meaning.