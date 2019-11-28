Features GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE Throwing a lifeline to GBV affected communities The gender-based violence numbers in SA are horrific — but some successful interventions are taking root, albeit on a small scale BL PREMIUM

In SA, a woman is murdered every three hours. Last year, 41,583 rapes were reported in the country — a rate of 114 a day, or almost five every hour. The country has the fourth-highest rate of interpersonal violence against women (12.5 for every 100,000); almost five times the global average.

This is according to national police statistics and the most recent numbers from the World Health Organisation, as published by fact-checking outfit Africa Check.