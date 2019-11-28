Features Teaching children to connect the bots as AI surveillance mushrooms BL PREMIUM

Anew book about big data, digital surveillance, facial recognition software and invasion of privacy has just been published in SA.

Internationally, quite a few books on these subjects have been released lately. They include such catchily titled fun reads as The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power and Weapons of Math Destruction: How Big Data Increases Inequality and Threatens Democracy.