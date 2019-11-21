Features Unscientific belief systems can cause a turn to idiocracy When religion is allowed to trump science, disinformation thrives and accountability fails BL PREMIUM

Last week, the lower house of the state legislature in Ohio passed the Ohio Student Religious Liberties Act. According to the indignant and outraged commentary that immediately flared up, the bill — which will now be voted on by the state senate — prohibits teachers from penalising students if their work is scientifically incorrect, provided they attribute this to their religious beliefs.For example, if a student who believes in creationism hands in biology homework that says the Earth is 6,000-10,000 years old, the teacher can’t dock points for stupidity.According to The Washington Post, Gary Daniels, chief lobbyist for the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, says the measure "does in fact allow students to answer homework questions and other assignments incorrectly, based on religious doctrine rather than science — and not be marked wrong".Daniels is quoted as saying: "This legislation clearly states the instructor ‘shall not penalise or reward a student based on the religious...