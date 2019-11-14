Features What I learnt from Allan Gray BL PREMIUM

My first proper job was at Allan Gray Investment Council in 1986. I remember the interview well — it was for the position of an equities trader. I came prepared for a fierce grilling on my sparse knowledge of equity markets.

My fears subsided when Allan chose instead to concentrate on understanding me personally, rather than dissecting my distinct lack of understanding of market mechanics. He listened intently as I described how I traded stocks as a teenager, what made me love the sea, and why I loved art.