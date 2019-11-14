What I learnt from Allan Gray
14 November 2019 - 04:00
My first proper job was at Allan Gray Investment Council in 1986. I remember the interview well — it was for the position of an equities trader. I came prepared for a fierce grilling on my sparse knowledge of equity markets.
My fears subsided when Allan chose instead to concentrate on understanding me personally, rather than dissecting my distinct lack of understanding of market mechanics. He listened intently as I described how I traded stocks as a teenager, what made me love the sea, and why I loved art.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.