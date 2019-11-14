Features SA’s IRP includes most technologies but not nuclear SA’s recently released Integrated Resource Plan maps out how the country will meet its energy needs to 2030. How does it compare with global efforts to find the right energy mix? BL PREMIUM

SA’s updated Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), published last month, apportioned a slice of the country’s energy pie to just about every technology save nuclear.

The plan, which maps out how SA will meet its energy needs by 2030, envisions coal accounting for 43% of installed capacity, while wind and solar power will account for 33%.