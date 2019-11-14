SOCIAL MEDIA ANALYSIS
#KFCProposal laid bare South Africans’ class bias when it comes to fast food
14 November 2019 - 04:00
Last week, Anele, a "fun-loving feminist, journalist and events co-ordinator", to quote her Twitter bio, did an ndlozi — named for the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and defined as "the technical term for spectacularly misjudging the national mood" — when she sneered at a video of a marriage proposal taking place in a KFC.
"SA men so broke they even propose at KFC (crying-with-laughter emoji, crying-with-laughter emoji) … they have absolutely no class, I mean who proposes at KFC (crying-with-laughter emoji) #KFCProposal," she tweeted.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.