#KFCProposal laid bare South Africans' class bias when it comes to fast food

Last week, Anele, a "fun-loving feminist, journalist and events co-ordinator", to quote her Twitter bio, did an ndlozi — named for the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and defined as "the technical term for spectacularly misjudging the national mood" — when she sneered at a video of a marriage proposal taking place in a KFC.

"SA men so broke they even propose at KFC (crying-with-laughter emoji, crying-with-laughter emoji) … they have absolutely no class, I mean who proposes at KFC (crying-with-laughter emoji) #KFCProposal," she tweeted.