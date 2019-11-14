How the DA’s vote for interim leaders will work

The DA’s federal council, its highest decision-making body between congresses, will hold a special meeting on Sunday to elect the interim federal leader and interim federal chair.

Both positions became vacant on a dramatic Wednesday at the DA’s head office in Bruma, Joburg, last month, when leader Mmusi Maimane and federal chair Athol Trollip resigned.

There were initially three candidates for the top job. Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela bowed out last week after leaders in his province raised concerns. It was felt that if he concentrated on building stability in the DA’s stronghold this would stabilise the party nationally. His withdrawal means Makashule Gana will face off with John Steenhuisen.

Four candidates are in the running to take over from Trollip: Western Cape agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer, Gauteng MPL Khume Ramulifho, Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and Buffalo City chief whip Dharmesh Dhaya.

The decision on who will take the party forward will be made by the federal council. It consists of public representatives from all levels of the party — councillors, MPs and MPLs, as well as federal leaders and representatives from the DA Youth and DA Women’s Network.

Désirée van der Walt, the presiding officer of federal council elections, says the roughly 160 delegates will register and receive two ballot papers. In the vote for party leader, they will indicate their preferred candidate. For federal chair, they will have to rank their candidates in order of preference. Van der Walt is due to announce the interim leader and chair at 1.30pm on Sunday.