Mongameli Bobani Fear and loathing in Nelson Mandela Bay metro As mayor Mongameli Bobani clings to office, provincial authorities are looking to put the troubled metro under administration

Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) is the Eastern Cape’s largest — and arguably most important — municipality. The provincial government is considering putting the troubled metro under administration in an effort to quell the political instability that is threatening big-ticket investments. Councillors have allegedly been threatened and auditing officials pulled off site for fear of their safety, and the council speaker has allegedly been intimidated.

At the centre of the storm is NMB’s UDM mayor, Mongameli Bobani.