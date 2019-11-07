Truth, trolls and the media on trial

A prime example of this is the case of journalist Barry Bateman and his use of the second-most insulting P-word (after "politician") in relation to the EFF’s Beloved Leader, Julius Malema.

To recap, for those who have forgotten: Bateman was interviewing Malema at a press conference about two separate incidents. The first, charges against Malema for illegally firing a gun at a rally in East London. The second, charges against him of aggravated assault, stemming from footage released of him and Slightly Less Beloved Leader and celebrity rugby fan Ndlozi allegedly in an altercation with a police officer at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral.

When Bateman pressed Malema on whether he had indeed assaulted the policeman, he responded (according to News24): "I wish I did that, I wish I assaulted him. Now that it’s a real issue, I wish I did the real thing, proper. I regret not doing it. So that I deal with real stuff. Me, I’m not scared, boet, uniform or no uniform. Afrikaner or no Afrikaner. White or pink, I deal with you decisively."

On the surface, many of us would sympathise with Bateman. Malema, a man who has already twice been convicted of hate speech, blatantly tells us he wishes he physically assaulted a police officer, and threatens Bateman with physical harm. Bateman responds, inadvertently thinking he is off air, by calling Malema a word that many people mistakenly believe is a tourist attraction in Cape Town.

Malema, that delicate commander-in-chief of a plucky yet sensitive bunch of freedom fighters, is mortally offended and refuses to accept the apology Bateman is forced to make by his employer. Eyewitness News suspends Bateman, and docks him a month’s pay.

Many people think this is scandalous, especially those pasty edgelords of the internet (people who try to seem edgy by saying provocative things). They are quick to see this sort of thing as an attack on freedom of expression, and are always poised to point out double standards, perceived or otherwise.

One tweeted: "The best part of this is that you just know every political reporter and editor in the country is calling Julius a p**s right now, while simultaneously watching EWN [Eyewitness News] and Sanef [the SA National Editors Forum] trying to sell Barry Bateman down the river. Hypocrites."

And, indeed, it does seem a bit annoying that journalists should be held to a higher standard than politicians. But in this case, both Bateman and Eyewitness News did exactly the right thing.

The standards for ethical journalism become much more important in a world in which every weakness is turned into a disinformation weapon, and where memes and hashtags are used as markers of opposing ideologies, stripped of meaning but loaded with power.

Bateman’s insult, for example, was seized upon by both the populist Left and the puerile Right. One of the improbably named hosts of the Retrograde Report (sorry: Renegade Report) — its motto is "A podcast which creates a safe place for dubious ideas" — immediately launched a fundraiser to replace Bateman’s docked salary.

Though this may be defensible from a humane point of view, it also provides ammunition to those looking to call Bateman’s journalistic objectivity into question.

Sanef hinted at the problem in its comments on the episode: "Sanef does not condone unprofessional behaviour on the part of any journalist. However, we believe this should not be used as an excuse to trigger an all-out attack on the media and journalists as a collective."

As Sanef nervously predicts, the actions of individual journalists will be used to stand in for the industry in its entirety, in the same way that US President Donald Trump has used errors and apologies by The New York Times to accuse the media at large of "fake news".

The EFF immediately jumped at the opportunity to undermine the credibility of journalism as a whole, based on the actions of one reporter, by saying: "It is obvious that Bateman could swear at the EFF president, Julius Malema, because SA journalism has allowed, condoned and promoted biased reporters."