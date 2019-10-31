WEF competitiveness report: treat with caution

SA clawed its way back to 60th position in the latest World Economic Forum (WEF) competitiveness report after dropping to a decade low of 67th in 2018. The question is, does anybody really care?

The WEF competitiveness report, a remarkably ambitious project, seems to become more ambitious by the year. The 2019 version runs to a scary 666 pages and provides rankings on every imaginable aspect of an economy — an effort resulting, in part, from a survey of thousands of business executives in 141 economies.

In 2019, for example, 91 South Africans, apparently representing small and large companies from different sectors of the economy, responded to the survey. Angola recorded the most respondents (352) — way ahead of China (306) and the US (250).

Essentially, the report taps into the public’s obsession with titillating lists and rankings. But there is a growing danger that the opinions surveyed merely reinforce the perceptions of a cloistered business class and fail to provide useful insights.

What should we make of the report when SA enjoyed a decade-best ranking in 2016 — at a time the country was in the grip of state capture and Markus Jooste’s accounting gymnastics at Steinhoff had reached epic proportions? That same year executives at EOH and Tongaat were busy with value-destroying schemes. Of course, few of us knew this at the time. We took everything at face value; the sort of face value promoted by reports such as the WEF’s.

Inevitably, the fallout from high-profile corporate scandals meant 2018 was a watershed year, particularly for the JSE and SA’s audit and accounting profession.

For years the JSE had bragged, rather shamelessly, about being the best — or one of the best — stock exchange regulators in the world. It was able to do this on the basis of the somewhat whimsical findings of the executive opinion surveys used by the WEF.