Free State's gas bonanza A nondescript town in the Free State is home to the richest known helium resource — though investors were sceptical of the claim at first

When Renergen CEO Stefano Marani and COO Nick Mitchell purchased rights to a small gas field in the sleepy Free State town of Virginia in 2013, they couldn’t have dreamt of what would come next.

"The intention was to build a small 1.4MW gas-to-power project for Sibanye — that was it," Marani tells the FM on a bumpy bus ride towards the gas field.